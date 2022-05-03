DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Jon Scheyer held his first official press conference as Duke’s head basketball coach where he let it be known that Duke standards will remain the same with him at the helm.

“I’ve been reflecting the last 11 months since I said yes and found out I was going to be the next (Duke) head coach,” said Scheyer. “I think my goal from the beginning was to think about October of ’22 to feel like we’re in a position to pursue a national championship.”

The Devils got a boost in that pursuit when point guard Jeremy Roach decided to return to Durham rather than turn pro.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a better point guard in the country than Jeremy Roach,” gushed Scheyer. “He has the experience, he’s gone through the ups and downs and he’ll have the leadership.”

Roach and forward Joey Baker will lead another young, but talented Duke roster. The Blue Devils have reeled in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation and Scheyer feels he has the coaching staff to maximize that talent.

“I really feel it’s the best coaching staff you can have in college basketball,” bragged Scheyer. “The different perspective that Mike (Schrage) and Jai (Lucas) bring along with Amile (Jefferson) and Chris (Carrawell) with the chemistry and cohesiveness that we’ve developed over this past year is terrific.”

Jefferson and Carrawell are former Duke players. Schrage was head coach at Elon a year ago while Lucas was ranked the second-best recruiter in the country in 2021 trailing only Scheyer.

And the new Duke head coach can always reach out for advice from the man who led the Blue Devils program for the past 43 years, Mike Krzyzewski.

“You know he’s still going to be someone I go to at different times,” admitted Scheyer. “We have a relationship, we care about each other. It’s been great and will continue to be great.”