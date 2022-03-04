DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) Excitement is in the air at Duke University for everyone and everything, except wallets.

Saturday the Duke Blue Devils will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels and tickets for the game aren’t cheap, just ask Baily Deeter.

“I was hoping I could get one for a couple hundred (dollars), $200-$300 and (when I looked) it was $4,000 at cheapest, so I was like ‘I don’t know if I have that in me’,” he said.

Tickets are so expensive because it’s Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game as the Duke head coach.

Krzyzewski, 75, is a Hall of Famer and a five-time national champion. He is also the winningest men’s coach in Division I history, but is retiring at the end of his 42nd season at Duke and his 47th as a college head coach.

Adam Budelli with Stubhub ticket services said the game is trending in becoming the number one highest game in Stubhub’s history, even better than when Duke took on UNC back in 2019, that ran prices through the roof.

“For perspective, that was only $829 – (that) was the average ticket price – so this is certainly much higher, and in line with kinda where the Super Bowl ended up, which was closer to $6,000 per ticket,” Budelli said. “Ticket prices are extremely high, and over the lifetime of this kind of event (Duke versus UNC), we have seen the average ticket price sold just under $5,000.”

Ticket prices are more than double what companies such as Stubhub have seen for any prior matchup between the rivals.

Companies such as Stubhub are selling tickets for just over 4,000 dollars. Tickpick is also selling tickets, but they’re going for as low as $7,000.

Budelli said if people are willing to pay the steep price for a ticket to also make sure one is using a trusted source.

“Never purchase off the street or use cash and use technology at your fingertips,” Budelli said. “You wanna make sure to that if you have a ticket never share that barcode before the game. There are scamsters out there that even look on social media to try to screen crab them and then go ahead and sell them elsewhere.”

Finally, Stubhub said tickets are selling fast and there are fewer than 200 left.

Joedy McCreary contributed to this article.