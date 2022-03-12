BROOKLYN, New York (WNCN) — Retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski already had his final home game spoiled by UNC-Chapel Hill and now his Blue Devils lost in the ACC title game Saturday night to Virginia Tech 82-67.

No. 7 Duke was behind by three points at halftime and the Hokies increased to the lead to nine early in the second half.

Duke tried several rallies in the second half — closing the score to within six points a couple of times — but never caught up with Virginia Tech, which extended their lead.

Hunter Cattoor led the Hokies with 31 points while Keve Aluma had 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Blue Devils only hit three of 17 attempts at 3-point shots.

This is a breaking news alert and will be updated.