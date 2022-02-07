Last-second 3-pointer by Virginia upsets No. 7 Duke 69-68

by: , , BOB SUTTON Associated Press

Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) and Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) keep their eyes on a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — After easily defeating rival UNC-Chapel Hill this weekend, No. 7 Duke fell to Virginia Monday night 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off the Blue Devils.

It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points and Armaan Franklin had 11 points.

Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

The Blue Devils were down by five points at halftime — the most they had been down midway through a game so far this season.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke.

Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit the side of the backboard to end the game.

