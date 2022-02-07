Last-second 3-pointer by Virginia upsets No. 7 Duke 69-68

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — After easily defeating rival UNC-Chapel Hill this weekend, No. 7 Duke fell to Virginia Monday night 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off the Blue Devils.
It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.
Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points and Armaan Franklin had 11 points.
Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.
The Blue Devils were down by five points at halftime — the most they had been down midway through a game so far this season.
Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke.
Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit the side of the backboard to end the game.