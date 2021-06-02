Who is Jon Scheyer? Duke tabs associate coach, former player as Krzyzewski’s successor

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Duke Blue Devils have already tabbed associate head basketball coach Jon Scheyer as the successor to Mike Krzyzewski, who is set to retire after the upcoming season.

Who is Scheyer and why did Duke already name him as the program’s 20th head basketball coach?

Scheyer, an Illinois native, was a guard for Duke from 2006-10. He averaged more than 32 minutes per game in three of his four seasons with the Blue Devils. He was a team captain for two of those seasons, as well.

Lauded as one of the most versatile players in Duke history, Scheyer finished his playing career as the only player in program history to have at least 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, and 200 steals. The Blue Devils were 115-29 in his four seasons on the team.

As a senior, he was instrumental in the team’s 2010 NCAA National Championship. His late 3-pointer locked up Duke’s ACC Championship win over Georgia Tech. He led the Blue Devils with 23 points in their Final Four win over West Virginia. He scored 5 of Duke’s last 10 points in a 61-59 win over Butler in the championship game.

Scheyer wasn’t selected in the 2010 NBA Draft. He played for the Miami Heat’s summer league team that year and hit the game-winning shot in the team’s first game. Then, in the second game of the campaign, Scheyer suffered a career-altering eye injury that required stitches in his eyelid and surgery to reattach his retina.

An NBA career never came about for Scheyer. He played two seasons in Europe and enjoyed mild success with CB Gran Canaria in Spain. He averaged 5.6 points and 2 assists over 30 games in 2012-13.

After calling it a career, Scheyer joined Krzyzewski’s staff in April 2013 as a special assistant. He was promoted to a full assistant coach in April 2014 then to associate head coach after the 2017-18 season.

Scheyer is credited with helping develop standouts from Luke Kennard and Frank Jackson to RJ Barrett and Tre Jones.

The 33-year-old will take over at the helm of the program in April 2022.