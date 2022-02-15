Williams’ last-second dunk pushes No. 9 Duke past Wake Forest, 76-74

Wake Forest forward Khadim Sy and forward Isaiah Mucius (1) defend against Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Coach Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t on the bench for the second half, but that didn’t stop No. 9 Duke from picking up a dramatic win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday night, 76-74.

It wasn’t comfortable. Alondes Williams knocked down a 3-pointer, then got a steal to tee up a Dallas Walton dunk that cut the deficit to 74-72 with 54 seconds left. It was the first time the Demon Deacons were within a shot in about 6 minutes.

Williams then hit two free throws to tie the game 74 apiece with 18 ticks left.

Duke’s Mark Williams’ dunk with less than a second left proved to be enough for the Blue Devils, who have now won eight of their last nine games.

The visitors had to claw back into the game. Duke went into halftime with a 42-33 lead. Wendell Moore Jr. and Paolo Banchero were hitting their shots early in the second half to push the advantage to 60-43 with 13:45 left in the half.

Four Duke players scored in double figures. Williams and Moore each had 16 points. Williams also grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Jake LaRavia led Wake Forest with 19 points and added 10 rebounds for the double-double.