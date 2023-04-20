DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke is moving its spring football game up a day because thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Team officials said Thursday that the Blue & White Game will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday night.

It had been scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The CBS 17 Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for that day with storms potentially developing between noon and 7 p.m.

A strong cold front is expected to move through the area. It’s the same front that spawned tornadoes and left at least two people dead in Oklahoma on Wednesday.