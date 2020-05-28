Zion Williamson seeks to avoid answering questions about improper benefits

Zion Williamson, of Duke, smiles before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawyers for Zion Williamson are asking a judge to block his former marketing agent’s request to have him answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before his only season at Duke.

CBS 17 News on Thursday obtained a document filed last week in a Florida court seeking a stay of the discovery process in a lawsuit filed against Williamson by his former marketing agent.

His former agent, Gina Ford, and her firm, Prime Sports Marketing, have accused the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and his current agency of breach of contract.

In a filing earlier this month, lawyers for Ford and Prime Sports filed a first request for admissions that asks Williamson to answer whether he, or his mother or stepfather, demanded or received gifts, money or benefits to attend Duke. The document does not contain any evidence.

One of those lawyers also hinted in an interview with CBS 17 News that he could have Hall of Fame Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski for a deposition.

Williamson’s lawyers countered in a document filed May 22, calling them “invasive and irrelevant requests” and a “fishing expedition” that were “plainly designed to generate publicity.”

They added that the requests “are designed to harass and are not calculated to lead to discovery of relevant evidence” and that any benefit “is vastly outweighed by the clear, intended harm to Williamson.”

Neither Jeffrey Klein nor Corey Berman, who represent Williamson, immediately responded to a request for comment from CBS 17 News. Neither did Lorenzo Williams or Stephen Drummond, who represent Ford and Prime Sports.

Officials at Duke have declined comment because the school is not a party to either lawsuit.

Williamson has been tied up in dueling lawsuits with Ford and her company for nearly an entire year, ever since shortly after he left Duke early for the NBA.

Williamson signed a marketing deal with Prime Sports last April, five days after announcing his decision to enter the NBA draft.

He then signed with Creative Artists Agency last May and filed a lawsuit last June in U.S. District Court in Greensboro seeking to terminate that contract and accusing the agency of violating the state’s sports agent law, saying Ford is not registered as an agent in the state as required by law.

Later that month, Ford and Prime Sports sued Williamson in a Florida court for $100 million in punitive damages, saying the former college player of the year breached his contract.

Williamson’s college eligibility could become an issue in the lawsuit because the North Carolina Uniform Athlete Agents Act defines a student-athlete as someone who is eligible to engage in an intercollegiate sport. The lawyers for Ford and Prime Sports could argue that if Williamson is determined to have been ineligible, the act would not be applicable to him.

This recent court filing is part of that lawsuit.