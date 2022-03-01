RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s that time when they hand out end-of-the-year awards for ACC women’s basketball and fans of our triangle teams will recognize the names called.

The conference’s head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel chose N.C. State’s Wes Moore as ACC Coach of the Year.

It’s the second consecutive year he’s won the award from his peers and third time overall.

Moore led N.C. State to its first outright ACC regular-season title in 32 years.

He guided the Pack to a program-record 17 ACC wins and the program is currently ranked third nationally in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY/Coaches Polls.

N.C. State has seven wins over nationally-ranked opponents this year headlined by three top-10 victories.

N.C. State is one of just two teams to finish their ACC home schedule undefeated with a perfect 9-0 mark. The Wolfpack have won their last 17 ACC home games.

One of his players, Diamond Johnson, earned Sixth Player of the Year honors.

The Wolfpack guard scored in double figures for 15 of the Wolfpack’s 29 games.

She dropped a season-high 24 points against Washington State. Johnston had one of her best performances against Louisville when she put up 14 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Pack rally from a 14-point deficit.

Duke’s Shayeann Day-Wilson was voted ACC Rookie of the Year by the league’s head coaches.

Day-Wilson leads the Duke Blue Devils in points per game and leads all ACC freshmen in scoring. She’s claimed ACC Freshman of the Week three times this season.

2021-22 Blue Ribbon Panel Awards

ACC Player of the Year Voting

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C – 948 points

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C – 861 points

Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F – 720 points

ACC Rookie of the Year Voting

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, Fr., G – 505 points

Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, Fr., G – 476 points

Maria Gakdeng, Boston College, Fr., C – 425 points

ACC Coach of the Year Voting

Wes Moore, NC State – 150 points

Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech – 73 points

Niele Ivey, Notre Dame – 70 points

Blue Ribbon Panel (69 Voters)

All-ACC First Team

Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G

Delicia Washington, Clemson, Gr., G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, So., G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, So., G

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, So., G

All-ACC Second Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Sr., F

Morgan Jones, Florida State, Sr., G

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina, So., F

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Gr., G

Honorable Mention

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, Sr., G

Kelsey Marshall, Miami, Gr., G

Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G

Kayla Jones, NC State, Gr., F

Teisha Hyman, Syracuse, R-So., G

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, So., G

2021-22 Head Coaches Awards

ACC Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

ACC Rookie of the Year: Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, Fr., G

ACC Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State

ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

ACC Sixth Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, NC State, So., G

ACC Most Improved Player: Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G

All-ACC First Team

Cameron Swartz, Boston College, Sr., G

Morgan Jones, Florida State, Sr., G

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, So., G

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, So., G

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Sr., C

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, Fr., G

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

All-ACC Second Team

Taylor Soule, Boston College, Sr., F

Delicia Washington, Clemson, Gr., G

Kayla Jones, NC State, Gr., F

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Gr., G

Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, So., G

Honorable Mention

Kelsey Marshall, Miami, Gr., G

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, So., G

All-Defensive Team

Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech, 5th Yr., F

Emily Engstler, Louisville, Sr., F

Mykasa Robinson, Louisville, Sr., G

Maya Dodson, Notre Dame, Gr., F

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C

All-Freshman Team (Blue Ribbon & Head Coaches)

Maria Gakdeng, Boston College, C

Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke, G

O’Mariah Gordon, Florida State, G

Makayla Timpson, Florida State, F

Payton Verhulst, Louisville, G

Ja’Leah Williams, Miami, G

Aziaha James, NC State, F

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, G