Duke’s game against Cleveland State canceled over COVID issues

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke men’s basketball’s schedule will be lighter than anticipated leading into the holiday break after Cleveland State announced they will no longer be traveling to Durham for Saturday’s matchup with the Blue Devils due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Cleveland State University Department of Athletics announced Wednesday morning that the university’s men’s basketball program has temporarily paused all team activity following positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

No. 2 Duke (8-1) and Cleveland State were slated to tipoff at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“After consultation with our training staff and the Cleveland State Sports Health Center, we are pausing team activity and will reassess after 10 days,” CSU Athletics Director Scott Garrett said in a statement released by the University. “While we are disappointed, it is clear that this is the responsible course of action.”

Duke is currently looking for a replacement opponent for that game.

The Blue Devils still have two games scheduled before the holiday break, hosting Appalachian State on Dec. 16 and beginning ACC play on Dec. 22 when Virginia Tech comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium.