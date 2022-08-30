DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke sophomore quarterback Jordan Moore fell short in his quest to seize the Devils starting job—but he’s not about to hang his head.

First year head coach Mike Elko will utilize Moore in multiple ways- running back, wide receiver and quarterback. Devils starting quarterback Riley Leonard says Moore is one of the most athletic players on the roster.

“I feel like I have a really good chemistry with Riley and a really good understanding of the offense and I think we play well with each other,” Moore told the media on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, Moore said it’s all about finding a way to win and he credits the team confidence in offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Kevin Johns.