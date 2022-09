DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke is coming off its first loss of the season after the Devils fell to Kansas on Saturday in the battle of the unbeatens.

Duke’s fourth quarter comeback came up short but head coach Mike Elko was excited to see his team fought to the end. Virginia comes to town on Saturday and Elko says the Cavaliers are dangerous despite their slow start.

Hear more from Elko as he met with the media on Monday.