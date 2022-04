DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke star freshman Paolo Banchero announced Wednesday he is leaving school to enter the NBA Draft.

Banchero released a video on Twitter where he said it’s always been a dream to play at Duke and in the NBA.

“I’m excited to announce I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft,” he said. “It’s been a great journey and I’m blessed to be a part of the Brotherhood for life.”

This story will be updated.