Durham Bulls announce 2020 Minor League Baseball season will not be played

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Bulls announced today that the 2020 season will be canceled.
The announcement was made in accordance with the decision made by Minor League Baseball.
“The DBAP is a place where hundreds of thousands of new memories will not happen in 2020 is difficult,” said Bulls VP Mike Birling.”We hope to be able to host you for Bulls games this year and already counting down.”
While the Bulls will not be playing games at the DBAP this summer, there will be other events going on at the stadium. As more information about health and DBAP comes to light, more information will be shared by the team.
Minor League Baseball issued this statement via Twitter:
The Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays.
