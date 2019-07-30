Durham Bulls consider extending netting as fan injuries increase nationally

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A big change could soon be coming to America’s favorite pastime.

As fans duck for cover from foul balls, baseball teams across the country are looking into ways to keep you safe.

“Kids come to a ball game and they want to catch a foul ball,” said Neil Korotash. “I think it’s part of the experience, right?”

In 2016 the Durham Bulls installed netting that extended to the end of the dugout in an effort to improve safety. But Durham Bulls spokesman Matt Sutor says there was still a problem.

“Players are getting bigger,” said Sutor. “Players are getting stronger, and the ball continues to come off the bat really hard. Teams are always going to make sure their fans come first. You’ll see an instance where a player hits a foul ball and a fan gets injured. The players get shaken up, and play has to stop, because the players on the field are so affected by those injuries.”

That’s why the Durham Bulls are considering extending their netting from foul pole to foul pole.

“I think it may take away from the game if it does obstruct the views,” said Bonnie Gullett.

“The nets they make nowadays aren’t the nets from the 90s,” said Sutor. “They’re designed to see through clearly with your own eyes, let alone photographs, and now camera phones. We want fans to have a good time. We want fans to have great sightlines. We want fans to be able to catch a foul ball, but fan safety comes first.”

“I get that it’s for safety, but I think as a society we’re becoming a little too cautious trying to protect from every little event that could happen,” said Korotash. “I think you just need to keep your head up, watch the game, and enjoy the experience.”

The Bulls don’t have concrete plans for when the netting could be put in place. But Sutor says it’s his belief that we’re inching closer to the day that every ballpark nationwide will one day have extended netting.

