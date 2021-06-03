Durham Bulls game suspended after pitcher hit by batted ball in head

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Bulls say its game versus the Norfolk Tides was suspended Thursday night after one of its pitchers was struck by a batted ball in the head.
The Bulls say relief pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the 8th inning after throwing just five pitches in a 12-4 game favoring the Tides.
Many other minor league baseball teams reached out to the Bulls via Twitter, offering thoughts and well wishes for Zombro.
Zombro had posted a 1-1 record on the season with a 3.18 earned run average.
He was assigned to the Bulls on April 30 from the Montgomery Biscuits and is a prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays.