Durham Bulls game suspended after pitcher hit by batted ball in head

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Bulls say its game versus the Norfolk Tides was suspended Thursday night after one of its pitchers was struck by a batted ball in the head.

The Bulls say relief pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the 8th inning after throwing just five pitches in a 12-4 game favoring the Tides.

Many other minor league baseball teams reached out to the Bulls via Twitter, offering thoughts and well wishes for Zombro.

Prayers to @T_Zombro24 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) June 4, 2021

Zombro had posted a 1-1 record on the season with a 3.18 earned run average.

He was assigned to the Bulls on April 30 from the Montgomery Biscuits and is a prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays.