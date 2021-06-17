Durham Bulls pitcher injured by batted ball to head shares tweets of gratitude and photos, videos of recovery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro shared tweets for the first time since being struck by a batted baseball to his head on June 3 that depict his injury and road to recovery.

Zombro says that he is incredibly grateful to be in the situation he is in and is thankful for the help the staff at Duke Hospital has given him.

“Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I’m currently in with the incredible help from

@DukeHospital & staff. To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night,” Zombro shared in a tweet.

The Bulls pitcher also shared photos of his injury before and after and videos of him walking with the assistance of hospital staff.

Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I’m currently in with the incredible help from @DukeHospital & staff. To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night, pic.twitter.com/a1eHgNUOAx — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

Zombro says he is thankful for the way that the Bulls organization and its parent club, the Tampa Bay Rays have treated him throughout the recovery process.

To @raysbaseball and @durhambulls I cannot thank you guys enough for treating me the way you have, as this is what makes our organization so special. In optimistic news: I’ve never been the fastest on the field so I may have gotten a boost after this surgery. pic.twitter.com/h9YXbzTvSn — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

Despite the injury, Zombro says he cannot wait to get back on the mound.