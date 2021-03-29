ECU basketball star Jayden Gardner to transfer

GREEENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jayden Gardner, who earned accolades this past season as a member of the East Carolina University men’s basketball team, announced on Monday he is entering the transfer portal.

“Greenville, all I can say is thank you,” Gardner said in a message posted to his Twitter page on Monday. “You took me in when no one else believed in me and I grew into the man I am today. I thank you for all the relationships and bonds that I’ve formed here.”

Gardner earned AAC first-team honors this past season, averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 18 starts over 19 games. The junior forward from Wake Forest also earned NABC District 24 first-team honors.

Gardner finished second in the AAC in scoring, rebound and minutes played. He also ranked among the league leaders in offensive rebounds, field-goal percentage, and free-throw percentage.