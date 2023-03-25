GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – East Carolina University concluded its first spring scrimmage of the 2023 season Saturday morning at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium under fifth-year head coach Mike Houston.

The practice featured highlights on both sides of the ball, plus consistency from its special teams squad.

Sophomore Mason Garcia led a rotational quarterbacking unit that collectively completed 27-of 42 passes for 237 yards. Garcia, who started seven drives, guided the offense to a pair of rushing touchdowns on the afternoon and completed 9 of 17 passes for 77 yards. Junior Alex Flinn enjoyed a stellar outing, connecting on 77.3 percent of his throws (17-of-21) for a team-high 152 yards.

During his final drive, which began at his own one-yard line, he took the offense down the field on an 18-play drive completing his final eight passes that resulted in junior Owen Daffer’s 25-yard field goal. Freshman Raheim Jeter completed one pass (on four attempts) for eight yards during his five series at the helm of the offense.

East Carolina’s balanced offense grinded out 200 yards rushing on 43 attempts and resulted in four ground scores. Sophomore Kamarro Edmonds led the squad with 57 yards on three carries including a game-long 54 yarder down to the three-yard line. Two plays later he would reach the endzone resulting in the third of four touchdowns on the afternoon. Freshman Javoius Bond rushed for 48 yards (nine carries) with a score, while sophomores Marlon Gunn Jr. (four carries) and Joseph McKay (seven carries) added 44 and 30 yards respectively. Graduate transfer Gerald Green toted the rock eight times for 19 yards and a score.

Senior Jaylen Johnson topped all receivers hauling down a pair of passes for 38 yards. Junior tight end Shane Calhoun (4 for 37), redshirt freshman Brock Spalding (3 for 36) and sophomore Jhari Patterson (2 for 30) combined for 103 yards receiving on nine receptions.

Defensively, the Pirates registered eight hits behind the line of scrimmage for minus 26 yards with four coming on sacks (-18 yards). Freshman Jackson Barker and graduate transfer BJ Davis shared the team lead with five stops each with Davis recording a 10-yard sack.

A trio of Pirates booked four stops during the contest in junior Devon King, sophomore Ty Moss and senior Julius Wood. Senior Jack Powers thwarted a drive recovering a fumble on a failed handoff exchange, while freshman Jamari Young forced and recovered another fumble.

ECU’s special teams unit connected on all three field goal attempts and drilled four PATs for a combined 13 points in the contest. Sophomore Andrew Conrad was good from 40 and 25 yards and a PAT, while Daffer connected on a 25-yard field goal. Sophomore Laith Marjan (two) and sophomore Carson Smith (one) successfully made point after attempts.

East Carolina will return to the practice facility Tuesday afternoon to begin its third week of spring work.