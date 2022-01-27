ECU hires former UVA staffer as new football recruiting director

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The lifeblood of a college football team is how well they can recruit.

All the coaching in the world won’t make a difference if you don’t have the talent.

It’s why good recruiting coordinators are so highly sought after and why East Carolina Football feels it has a winner in hiring Justin Anderson as the new director of player personnel and recruiting.

No break-in time is allowed for Anderson as he will start immediately.

He’s not unfamiliar with the region having previously served in the same role as director of player personnel at the University of Virginia for six years.

“Justin’s addition to our family puts us in a very advantageous position that will positively impact the overall development of our program in addition to recruiting and roster management,” head coach Mike Houston said. “He is a leader who owns an expansive skill set, an abundant work ethic and an impeccable attention to detail. Justin is a great fit for Pirate Nation and we’re thrilled to have someone of his caliber with us.”

During his time in Charlottesville, he was in charge of all of the Cavaliers’ recruiting efforts and activities which included oversight of identification and evaluation of prospects.

Anderson’s efforts helped UVA produce the two highest-ranked signing classes in program history.

On the field, the Cavs were bowl eligible in four of the last five seasons during Anderson’s tenure.

UVA also made it to the ACC Championship Game in 2019 after capturing the league’s Coastal Division title with a 6-2 mark.