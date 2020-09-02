ECU to play season-opening football game with no fans in attendance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – East Carolina will play its football season opener against Central Florida without fans, a news release said Wednesday.

ECU Athletics said it will continue to work with local and state health officials, as well as the University, to “determine capacity for the remaining four home games.”

“This is disappointing news to deliver to Pirate Nation,” Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said in the release. “Currently, it is in the best interest to proceed without fans for our first home game after consulting with local and state health officials. We are optimistic we will be able to host fans in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium during the 2020 season at the appropriate time.”

The only people allowed in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be essential game management and broadcast personnel, as well as a limited number of media members, the release said.

