Ekwonu becomes NC State football’s 3rd unanimous consensus first-team All-American

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNNC) – N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu has become just the third Wolfpack player to be named a unanimous consensus first-team All-American.

Ekwonu was named to the first team by the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News, and The Walter Camp Foundation.

Defensive end Bradley Chubb (2017) and center Jim Ritcher (1979) are the only other State players to achieve unanimous consensus All-American status.

Bradley Chubb (Jeff Reeves/CBS 17)

Ekwonu was awarded the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was also named to the Associated Press All-ACC first team.

He was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

Ekwonu recorded 67 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns in 2021.

He allowed just two sacks from his left tackle position in 829 snaps this season.