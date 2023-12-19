CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame officials announced 11 robust inductees for its 2024 class Tuesday morning.

Wake Forest basketball standout Randolph Childress, UNC-Asheville standout Sheila Ford Duncan, Olympic rower Caroline Lind, longtime Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop, Sports broadcaster and Charlotte native Jim Nantz, NFL great and Charlotte native Pettis Norman, UConn basketball great Shea Ralph, UNC tennis great Don Skakle, former Carolina Panther Steve Smith Sr., NCHSSA commissioner Marilyn “Que” Tucker, and former Wake athletics director Ron Wellman make up the inductee list.

The group of 11 will be enshrined during the 60th annual Induction Celebration on the evening of Friday, May 10, at the Charlotte Convention Center, starting at 5 p.m.

Their induction will bring the total number of Hall of Fame members to 411.

“This year’s class joining the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is dynamic in many ways,” said Dr. Jerry McGee, president of the hall’s Board of Directors.

“Not only are they part of a milestone group, given that this is the sixtieth Induction Celebration, they are representative of the reach throughout the Charlotte community, the state of North Carolina, the United States, and beyond.”

Duncan was the first player in women’s collegiate history to score over 2,000 points (2,442) and grab more than 2,000 rebounds (2,200).

Skakle is being inducted posthumously.

Last year’s class included 15 in the Class of 2023. Those inductees were Jason Brown, Jerry Stackhouse, Rick Barnes, Jeff Davis, Donald Evans, Tom Fazio, Ellen Griffin, Tom Higgins, Clarkston Hines, Bob “Stonewall” Jackson, Trudi Lacey, Ronald Rogers, John Sadri, Curtis Strange and Rosie Thompson.