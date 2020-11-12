Elite 2021 hoops recruits sign the dotted line for the ACC’s Triangle trio

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The early signing period was a success for the three ACC teams in the Triangle.

There were no surprises, as the players who signed their letters of intent Wednesday already made verbal commitments to their respective schools.

A pair of four-star recruits signed letters of intent to play basketball at North Carolina. Fayetteville’s D’Marco Dunn who transferred to Westover High School from Tucson, Arizona averaged 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 steals last season. The 6’5” guard also shot 45 percent from three-point range last season.

Joining him in the Tar Heels’ 2021 class is Dontrez Styles. The 6’7” forward from Kinston High School averaged 19.7 points and 11 rebounds as a junior. Growing up in North Carolina, this choice was an easy one for Styles.

“Dream come true, you know. I’m been dreaming for this since I was a little kid, so me just having this opportunity means the world to me and my family. Roy Williams, you have a Hall of Fame coach, it’s close to home. It was my dream school growing up so it was a no-brainer for me,” said Styles.

N.C. State also signed a four-star, 6’3” guard from Farmville Central, Terquavion Smith. The Wolfpack started a relationship with Smith early in the recruiting process and that helped with his decision.

“Felt good, I mean they showed me a lot of loyalty at the beginning of my season and my high school career. I’m ready for it and ready to get to the next level and showcase what I got,” said Smith.

Duke signed two five-star recruits, both in the top 10 of the ESPN Top 100 2021 Class. 6’8” center Paolo Banchero, the No.3 recruit in the country and 6’6” A.J. Griffin, the 9th ranked recruit nationally.

At Millbrook High School, two Wildcats signed their letters of intent, including Eric Van Der Heijden. The 6’9” forward averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals as a junior last season.

The three-star recruit will play at Louisville and is excited about future ACC road trips to the triangle.

“Any gym I come to in North Carolina I know I have people there either rooting for me or rooting against me but at least they know who I am before I even step on the court which is great and I know I already have relationships built so just playing onsome those courts makes it that much better,” said Van Der Heijden.

Van Der Heijden’s teammate Redford Dunton also signed Wednesday. Dunton will play his first season at Millbrook this year after transferring from Heritage High School. Dunton inked with Purdue Fort Wayne.