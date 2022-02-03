Emma Thomson named full-time assistant coach for NC Courage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Courage not only opened up their preseason practice today but also added to the coaching staff.

Emma Thomson joined the Courage as a full-time assistant coach. But, she’s not really a new face to the team.

Thomson worked as an assistant coach during the 2021 season while also coaching the North Carolina Courage Girls Academy since June of 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be named assistant coach of the North Carolina Courage,” Thomson said. “It’s an honor to work with such incredible women on a daily basis and I’m excited to be part of the team’s new chapter, celebrating past accomplishments while building for future successes. I want to thank Curt (Johnson) and Sean (Nahas) for this opportunity as well as NCFC Youth and the fans for their continued support.”

Thomson has a resume that hits the floor due to her extensive experience.

She began her coaching career at St. John’s University in New York, followed by a six-year stint as the assistant women’s coach at George Mason University in Virginia. While there, she was active with youth clubs in the area, including Braddock Road Youth Club and FC Virginia’s Development Academy prior to joining NCFC Youth. Thomson originally started at NCFC Youth with the Girls ECNL program before joining the North Carolina Courage Development Academy staff.

“In the short time she was with NCFC Youth, Emma had an incredible impact on our girls’ program and our players,” Paul Forster said, the NCFC Youth Director of Soccer. “Her advancement to the professional ranks is a testament to her coaching abilities, and we are glad we could play a part in her development from youth to pro. We wish her all the best, and we look forward to catching her in action on the NC Courage sidelines this season.”

Thomson is originally from across the pond in Nottinghamshire, England. She grew up playing for Doncaster Belles in the FA Women’s Premier League and represented England in the youth national team pool.

Thomson then moved to the U.S. in 2008 to attend Penn State University. A four-year starter and two-year captain for Penn State Women’s soccer, Thomson helped the Nittany Lions to four NCAA Tournament appearances, collecting four Big Ten Championships and one Big Ten Tournament Championship and was named the 2011 Defender-of-the-Year.

“We are very excited to add Emma to our full-time staff,” Nahas said. “She is eager to take on this role and fully embrace the professional game. She established a good relationship with our players in her first year, and being able to add that consistency to our staff was very important. We look forward to having her on board and providing a great environment for our players.”