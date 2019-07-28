BOSTON (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is out of the hospital following three surgeries after being shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic.
The Red Sox said Saturday that they’ve been told Ortiz has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital. The team said there will be an update on his condition next week.
“Hopefully we can see him soon,” Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts said after the Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 9-5 on Saturday. “I know there’s a lot of guys in here that would want to go see him.”
ESPN reported the 43-year-old Ortiz has been home since Friday and will continue his recovery there.
Ortiz had been at the Boston hospital since June 10, a day after he was shot. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.
A 10-time All-Star, Big Papi led the Red Sox to three World Series championships before retiring after the 2016 season.
- Hundreds protest proposed quarry near Umstead State Park
- Search for mom after dead baby found in Applebee’s trash can
- Ex-Red Sox star Ortiz out of hospital following 3 surgeries after shooting
- Funeral held for slain Ole Miss student ‘Ally’ Kostial
- Couple wins $1M in lottery after gas fill-up at Outer Banks
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now