NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) – North Carolina and Kansas square off Monday night for a shot at the NCAA Tournament title – a place both programs have been before.

The Tar Heels are 6-5 in NCAA championship games and have appeared in three of the last six title games.

The Superdome has been kind to UNC – the Heels are 2-0 other in championship games and 9-1 overall in the stadium.

UNC and the Jayhawks are no strangers in the tournament.

The Heels beat the Jayhawks for their first NCAA title in 1957. They also met the 1993 semifinal that ended with a UNC win.

However, Kansas ended North Carolina’s season in the 1991 and 2008 semifinals.

Overall, UNC holds a 6-5 lead in the series against the Jayhawks. In their first meeting ever on March 23, 1957, the Heels won 54-53 in triple overtime.

Roy Willaims went 0-3 against his Kansas – being nearly blown out in every contest.

North Carolina has the most NCAA Tournament wins in History with 131 and its appearance in the 2022 Final Four is their 21st – the most in NCAA history.

This season, the Heels are 21-0 when leading at the half.

They are also 15-1 when scoring more than 80 points – the lone loss was to No. 6 Purdue 93-84.

The Tar Heels and Jayhawks tip-off at 9:20 p.m. on TBS.