Famed race car driver John Andretti dies from cancer at age 56

John Andretti has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 56, Andretti Autosport confirmed on Thursday.

Andretti had a career that included wins in CART, IMSA GTP, Rolex Sports Car Series and NASCAR.

He was the son of racer Aldo Andretti, the twin brother of Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti.

Andretti’s final win in the NASCAR Cup Series was at the 1999 Goody’s Body Pain 500 in Martinsville, Virginia.