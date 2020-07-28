Father-son golf tournament rekindles memories for 38-time NC amateur champ, his son

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s not often the Simsons get a chance to play golf together given their busy schedules. This past weekend was an exception as Paul and Phillip Simson competed in the national father-son tournament at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.

The three-day event rekindling memories from years ago.

“I started caddying for him at 12 years old and he let me read putts at 12 years old. What a great way to learn the game,” said Phillip Simson.

But, for the younger Simson, competitive golf at the highest level was never something that was important to him. Watching his dad dominate amateur golf was good enough, although there was a time Phillip Simson wanted to see his dad compete on the PGA Tour.

“I remember rooting for it to happen, but things just have a way of working out for the best,” explained Phillip Simson. “Yes, I think he realized that it’s a lot of travel and a lot of time away from the family and a lot of hotels. It gave us more time to spend together, and obviously that’s meant a lot to us.”

For the Simsons, family is important. Paul Simson is away enough as it is competing as an amateur. Playing on the PGA tour would have meant even more time away.

“Well, I always thought I could make a living at it, but I knew I could make a living in other ways and I’ve been successful in the insurance business,” said Paul Simson. “You know sometimes, the road not taken is a little easier, but it’s a little safer, too.”

Paul Simson is a 38-time Carolina Golf Association amateur champion. No one has more amateur titles in the Tar Heel state’s history.

But, while teaching the game, the elder Simson never put pressure on his son to live up to his lofty accomplishments. Golf is a game to be enjoyed.

“It’s fun to see them grow and enjoy the game. It’s just fun being with them it’s fun being with your kids,” Simson said.

Sometimes it’s hard for kids to listen to their parents. While on the golf course, though, Phillip Simson has the foresight to know that maybe, just maybe, father knows best.

“I listen to him when he tells me which way the putts breaking and what my golf swing looks like,” joked Phillip Simson.

And, sometimes, when the two are playing a round, the competitive juices begin to flow. That’s when dad has a knack for putting his foot down.

“It’s competitive for him, (but) I’m always going to win,” laughed the elder Simson.

