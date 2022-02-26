BALTIMORE, Md. (WNCN) — Fayetteville State won the CIAA Tournament Championship Saturday, edging out Virginia Union 65-62 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

The Broncos were led in scoring by Jalen Seegars who had 15 points and five rebounds.

Darian Dixon was next for Fayetteville State with 14 points and three rebounds. Guard Cress Worthy ended the game with 13 points.

The Broncos made more than 52 percent of their field goals during the title game, which was tied at 33 at halftime.

Fayetteville State, which made about 83 percent of their free throws, managed to make key free throw shots at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Virginia Union only hit about 59 percent of their free throws.