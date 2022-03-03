FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced their 2022 promotional schedule on Thursday for the first half of the season.

The Woodpeckers Daily Promotions for 2022 include returning favorites while also introducing new themes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The organization has a theme from Tuesdays through Friday, and also on Sunday:

• T-Shirt Tuesdays: The first 750 fans each Tuesday will receive a free t-shirt.

• Dollar Dog Wednesdays/Winning Weekday: Enjoy $1 Smithfield Foods hot dogs all game.

Additionally, fans can bring their pup to the game for only $1. If the Woodpeckers win on a Wednesday home game, all fans in attendance can turn their ticket in for a free one at the following Wednesday home game. The initiative is presented by Smithfield Foods & 640 WFNC.

• Thirsty Thursdays: Enjoy discounted domestic and craft brews, as well as Pepsi products. Following the game, fans can also enjoy live music at Healy’s Right Field Bar. This initiative is presented by Corona Light & Rock 103.

• Friday Fireworks: The Woodpeckers will light up the sky after every Friday night game. This initiative is presented by Q98.

• Sunday Funday: Kids can run the bases postgame and families can play catch in the field. Adults 21 and older can also enjoy discounted mimosas and Bloody Marys. This initiative is presented by Magic 106.9.

Woodpeckers 2022 daily promotion schedule

The preliminary promotional schedule includes 17 giveaway dates, seven fireworks shows, four specialty on-field jerseys and 20 theme nights throughout the first 36 home games at Segra Stadium.

4/12 (7:05 p.m.): Opening Night, T-Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000), Fireworks;

4/16 (5:05 p.m.): Black & Gold Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of FTCC;

4/17 (2:05 p.m.): Postgame Easter Egg Hunt;

4/27 (11:05 a.m.): Education Day;

4/28 (7:05 p.m.): Healthcare Heroes Night w/ specialty on-field jersey | presented by Cape Fear Valley Health;

4/30 (5:05 p.m.): Batting Practice Pullover Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Foxy 99;

4/31 (2:05 p.m.): Bunker Paratrooper Bobblehead (First 1,000) | courtesy of Directional Services, Inc.;

5/13 (7:05 p.m.): Military Appreciation Night w/ specialty on-field jersey; Fireworks | presented by 107.7 JAMZ;

5/14 (5:05 p.m.): Faith & Family Night w/ postgame Christian Concert featuring Building 429 | presented by Manna Church;

5/15 (2:05 p.m.): Stainless Steel Tumbler Giveaway (1,000) | courtesy of ERA Strother Real Estate;

6/3 (7:05 p.m.): Star Wars Night w/ specialty on-field jersey; Fireworks;

6/4 (5:05 p.m.): Margaritaville at the Ballpark; Margaritaville Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Rock 103;

6/5 (2:05 p.m.): First Responders Day; Challenge Coin Giveaway (First 1,000) | presented by Walsingham Group, Inc.;

6/17 (7:05 p.m.): Sugar Skull Bobblehead (First 1,000); Fireworks | courtesy of Soldiers First Real Estate;

6/18 (5:05 p.m.): Black Ops Night; Black Cap Giveaway (First 2,000) | presented by Walsingham Group, Inc.;

6/19 (2:05 p.m.): Father’s Day, Grill Spatula Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Smithfield Foods;

6/24 (7:05 p.m.): Geekend Weekend; Superhero Night w/ on-field jersey; Fireworks | presented by Q98;

6/25 (5:05 p.m.) Geekend Weekend; Arcade Night; 8-Bit Cap Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of PNC Bank;

6/26 (2:05 p.m.): Geekend Weekend; Wizards & Wands: Scarf Giveaway (First 1,000).

Ticket sales begin March 12

Single-game tickets will go on sale March 12th, in-person, at a special ticket release party beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available online starting March 14th at 9 a.m.

To see the full promotional calendar, visit the team website.

The Woodpeckers open their third season of play in Kannapolis on April 8th and return for their home opener on April 12th against the Salem Red Sox.