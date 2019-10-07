Fayetteville Woodpeckers recognized with best branding/logo award

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class A Advanced MiLB affiliate of the Houston Astros, are pleased to announce that Ballpark Digest has recognized the Woodpeckers brand with the 2019 Logo/Branding of the Year Award.

Consideration for the award was established by the following criteria:

The branding is unique and bold

The branding resonates with and provides meaning to the community

The logo/branding is integrated into the ballpark and gameday experience

“We’ve seen a run of imaginative and noteworthy logos and team names emerge in Minor League in recent years,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “But the best branding is the branding that resonates in a local community and provides meaning past a flashy graphic. The branding for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, with its bold design and community associations, makes it worthy of this award.”

We're honored to be the 2019 @BallparkDigest #BrandoftheYear! The @WoodpeckersNC beat all other new @MiLB identities this year thanks to a blend of traditional & modern tastes, strong ties to our community, and clear recognition of the military.

Read more: https://t.co/pVxUBpdgb4 pic.twitter.com/zYjv6g9xYy — 🐦 Fayetteville Woodpeckers (@WoodpeckersNC) October 7, 2019

In referencing the Woodpeckers, Ballpark Digest highlighted the integration of the brand into the entire Segra Stadium experience, noting that the awards team was “particularly impressed by how well the branding was integrated into the ballpark design, with the team colors used throughout in place of traditional baseball colors.”

“Our organization is honored to win this award,” said Woodpeckers President, Mark Zarthar. “We admire the work accomplished by other brands that were launched this year – the Sod Poodles, Aviators, Vibes, and Rockers – and look forward to seeing the Trash Pandas take the field in 2020. As these teams can attest to, the level of effort that a brand launch requires is significant. But there is nothing more gratifying than seeing thousands of fans wear our logo as a symbol of pride in this community. You go to the grocery store, walk around downtown, [go to] high school football games, and Woodpeckers hats are everywhere. We are grateful for the warm welcome that Fayetteville has given us.”

The Woodpeckers identity was several years in the making. The Houston Astros-owned franchise began play in 2017-when two teams were shifted from the California League-as the Buies Creek Astros, staging home games at Campbell University’s Jim Perry Stadium while awaiting the completion of a new ballpark in downtown Fayetteville.

Five finalists for a potential name were revealed in June 2017, with Woodpeckers part of a field that included Wood Dogs, Fatbacks, Fly Traps and Jumpers. That culminated in last fall’s unveiling of the Woodpeckers moniker, complete with logos, colors, marks, and uniforms.

Since its rollout, the brand has been well received, thanks to an embrace by members of the Fayetteville and Fort Bragg communities. In 2019 the Woodpeckers broke several Houston Astros and MiLB merchandise records on the way to over $1.2m in gross merchandise sales. Over time, it became more common to see Woodpeckers apparel being worn around the community, reflecting an embrace of the team’s identity.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now