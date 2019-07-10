Fayetteville Woodpeckers to don 1910s throwback uniforms Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Woodpeckers will honor Fayetteville history Friday for their “Turn Back the Clock Night,” according to an announcement from the team.

The team will wear an alternate uniform that “harkens back to the style of uniform” worn by MLB teams in the early 20th century, the release said. The all-gray outfits will feature “Fayetteville” printed in black text.

The right sleeve will have “1918” sewn on it to recognize the year Fort Bragg was established, the release said. The players will also wear a black Ebbets vintage hat that is hand-sewn from genuine wool baseball cloth.

The game’s ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by former Negro League pitcher and infielder Clifford Layton, the release said. The 89-year-old played in the league for four years. He is now an associate pastor at First Baptist Church on Moore Street in Fayetteville.

“The history, the people, the love of baseball in Fayetteville is so rich and deep that the early 20th century deserves to be honored properly,” said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. “These throwback uniforms are an ode to Fayetteville’s past, and the special place that baseball has held in the hearts of its residents.”

The Woodpeckers will host Winston-Salem. Gates open at 6 p.m.

