Federer out ‘many months’ with 3rd surgery on right knee

FILE – In this July 7, 2021, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his brow during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Roger Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open and be sidelined for what he said will be “many months” because he needs a third operation on his right knee.

Federer announced the news Sunday via a video message on Instagram. He said he’ll be “out of the game for many months.”

Federer turned 40 on Aug. 8. He hasn’t played a match since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month. The Swiss star then sat out the Tokyo Olympics, saying he had hurt his knee during the grass-court season.

Federer missed more than a year of action after first having his knee repaired shortly after the 2020 Australian Open in February of that year. He had a follow-up procedure that June.

Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all tied for the men’s record with 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

The season’s last Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open, starts Aug. 30 in New York.

