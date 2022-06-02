RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Will it be how many teams he played for? The outfits he wore? His nicknames? Or some of the most jaw-dropping plays that will be remembered the most? Either way, all of that is over — at least on the football field — as Ryan Fitzpatrick has officially retired from the NFL.

Fitzpatrick, originally a seventh-round draft pick to the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2005 NFL Draft, played for nine teams across his 17-year NFL career, starting for all of them at one point in time.

The veteran sent a retirement picture with the words “Forever grateful for the magical ride” to select teammates that former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson shared first on Twitter. The picture listed names of players he has played with throughout his career.

See Ryan Fitzpatrick’s retirement text here

To which Jackson replied, “Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic.”

Fitzpatrick started the most games for Buffalo (53) out of the nine teams he played for. He also made 27 for the New York Jets, 20 for the Miami Dolphins, 12 for the Cincinnati Bengals, 12 for the Houston Texans, 10 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, nine for the Tennessee Titans, three for the Rams and one for the Washington Football Team before a season-ending hip injury in the season opener.

While Fitzpatrick has a combined record of 59-87-1, he always seemed to maneuver to a team in need of a starting quarterback. He only posted three winning seasons as a starter, and it took until 2015 to do so. He went 10-6 as the starter with the Jets (2015), 2-1 with Tampa Bay while Jameis Winston was injured in 2017 and 4-3 with Miami before Tua Tagovailoa was named the starter during the Dolphins’ bye week in 2020.

However, his fitzmagic is sprinkled all throughout his career despite many losing seasons.

He has thrown a touchdown to 62 different players, putting him in elite company with only Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Vinny Testaverde to ever do it.

He has 34,990 passing yards — the most by a signal-caller to never compete in a playoff game — and the most by someone drafted in the seventh round.

Fitzpatrick also has won a game with a league-best seven or more franchises, which has only been done by him.

While he may be most known for joining sub-par teams to battle for a roster spot, and then becoming the starter when another gets injured, he may be more recently known for his key comebacks and outfits.

Fitzpatrick heard his name called when Miami was down late in the fourth quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders and found his face mask ripped completely to the side in a do-or-die fourth down hail mary. Miraculously, he completed the pass down the sideline to wide receiver Mack Hollins, despite would have been rewarded a fresh set of downs already. The completion for extra yards though, set up a game-winning field goal as time expired to keep the Dolphins in the playoff hunt for the time being.

No one can forget when he exposed his chest hair in a Hawaiian shirt following a Thursday Night Football national broadcast win when with the Dolphins either. Or the time he put on fellow teammate DeSean Jackson’s track suit, chains and sunglasses for a postgame press conference when with the Buccaneers.

NFL fans can only hope the Amish Rifle’s personality translates into the booth, that he is reported to be eying, per multiples sources, for the upcoming football season.