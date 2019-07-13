Former Campbell University guard Chris Clemons shining on the NBA Summer League circuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Clemons scored 3,225 points in four years with the Campbell Fighting Camels. Only two others — Pete Maravich and Freeman Williams — scored more points in their NCAA careers.

Clemons has brought his already-known scoring prowess with him throughout the NBA Summer League, averaging just over 20.7 points in four contests with the Houston Rockets, including 25 in his debut game.

Simply put, he’s lit up the summer league from the start and doesn’t look like he’ll slow down any time soon.

Despite his diminutive size (5-foot-9), Clemons not only can score from the perimeter, but he’ll also rise up for highlight finishes at the rim, just like this:

The Rockets — who recently made a move for nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook — carry a plethora of guards on their roster, so the team could elect to send Clemons to their G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Another popular option is signing a two-way contract, allowing Clemons to get NBA and developmental league action.

However, Clemons’ natural scoring talent can’t be taught and attrition and injuries are inevitable, so early opportunities at the NBA level could be in his future.

Houston, a team that needs scorers around their superstar talent would benefit from having a player like Clemons in their rotation. He’s scrappy, he plays with a chip on his shoulder, he can score from just about anywhere and recent history proves he’ll compete for every second he’s on the floor.

The man who goes by the Twitter handle ‘@idropcoldbucks’ has done just that in his short NBA stint. May the odds be in his favor as he navigates his way.

