Former Cardinal Gibbons star Noah Campbell showcasing versatility with Carolina Mudcats

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Cardinal Gibbons star Noah Campbell is a man without a position. The Mudcats utility player is capable of playing all four infield positions and has spent time in the outfield as well.

For Campbell, every day is an adventure when it comes to checking the lineup.

“From what I’ve heard from a lot of different people is you never know when you’re going to be needed,” Campbell explained. “Whatever helps me move up and help this team I’ll do whatever they need me to do.”

Campbell appreciates the game of baseball. As a kid, he was cut twice, but those setbacks only fueled his fire. Amazingly, just a few years after being told he wasn’t good enough, Campbell earned a spot on the 15 and under U.S. National Team.

“Yeh you know it’s really unbelievable,” Campbell said. “Just a lot of hard work and time spent paying off, I mean we’re not there yet the ultimate goal is the big leagues. You’ve got to keep working hard but I’m proud of where I am.”

Playing in the shadows of where he grew up, Campbell is having an outstanding season for the Mudcats, ranking fourth in batting average at .290. The former South Carolina star is adjusting nicely in this, his first professional season.

“Yeh it’s hard it’s definitely a grind but that’s basically what you do,” admitted Campbell. “Everybody knows baseball’s hard but when you come out here every day and get to compete you take advantage of your opportunities and do what you can and keep getting better every day.”

And Campbell is getting plenty of opportunities thanks in part to his versatility.