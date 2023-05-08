GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After an upsetting NFL draft weekend for former East Carolina University receiver Isaiah Winstead, he took matters into his own hands.

Winstead posted a highlight video on his Twitter after going undrafted with zero offers. Soon after, the video went viral.

The video paid off, getting 4.7 million views overall on Twitter and catching the eye of the San Francisco 49ers, who ended up signing him. He will now prepare for the team’s rookie minicamp, hopeful to earn a spot on the roster by the start of the regular season.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver’s journey to the pros went through three different colleges, with his last stop being his most impressive. During his lone season with the Pirates, Winstead caught 88 passes for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns. He received All-American Athletic Conference honorable mention honors.

He caught a pair of touchdown passes in ECU’s Birmingham Bowl win over Coastal Carolina.