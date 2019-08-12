Former local college hoops stars get their first NBA trading cards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From the Triangle to the NBA and now to the cover of their own trading cards. Life is changing for a few ex-stars of our local college basketball teams.

Zion Williamson, Coby White, RJ Barrett, Nassir Little and Cameron Johnson were part of 40 rookies who posed for their NBA rookie trading cards!

The players participated in basketball activities, signed autographs and posed for photographs as PaniniAmerica, the exclusive NBA trading card and sticker partner, shot photos for their cards.

The event marks a key rite of passage for these rookies as they prepare to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.

Zion Williamson sat down and talked about what that moment means to him.

“You know I’m looking at the card and turn it over to the bio and just said wow, that’s me on the card!,” Williamson said.

Panini also will be launching digital trading cards in real-time through the company’s NBA Dunk digital trading card app.

