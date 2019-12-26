Former Millbrook HS standout Chris Clemons gets coveted NBA multi-year deal

HOUSTON (WNCN) — The Houston Rockets have used up all 45 days on rookie guard Chris Clemons’ two-way deals and signed him to a three-year deal, reports say.

Clemons, a former guard at Millbrook High School in Raleigh and four-year player at Campbell University, has played in 20 games this season for the Rockets, posting averages of 4.8 points per game in just over eight minutes per game.

The Rockets may give Clemons more court time now that the team does not have to contemplate whether they’ll keep him on the roster or not.

The 22-year-old has also averaged 21.6 points in the additional five contests that he’s played for the team’s G League affiliate in Rio Grande Valley.

