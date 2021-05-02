Former Millbrook HS standout Larry Rountree III ready to get to work in the NFL

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 23: Running back Larry Rountree III #34 of the Missouri Tigers carries the ball as defensive back Santos Ramirez #9 of the Arkansas Razorbacks defends during the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mixed among the big names and surprise phone calls from NFL head coaches and GM’s during the NFL draft was a familiar face to those who follow local high school football here in Raleigh.

With the 198th pick, the Los Angeles Chargers selected former Millbrook standout Larry Rountree III.

During his senior year with the Wildcats Rountree ran for 1,147 yards on 201 carries with 21 touchdowns.

He committed to Missouri and in four years with the Tigers, he rushed for 3,720 yards and 40 touchdowns on 746 attempts.

He finished his career as Missouri’s all-time leading rusher among running backs and tied for the most rushing touchdowns by a running back.

When he was contacted by the Chargers letting him know he was about to be picked Rountree didn’t mince words saying.

“Once I get my foot in the door that’s all I need.”

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley took notice of Rountree when he was evaluating defensive players he was playing against. Rountree’s name kept coming up and it made the decision that much easier.

As a rookie, he will be expected to not only run the football but also to fill in on special teams as well. Rountree has said from day one he is ready to work.

“Once I get my foot in the door you will see,” said Rountree. “The results will speak so when I get there I just need playbook.”

The Chargers have drafted a running back in three of the past four drafts, as Rountree III will join Joshua Kelley (2020 – pick 112) and Justin Jackson (2018 – pick 251) along with undrafted free agent Austin Ekeler.