Former NC Central star QB passing on his knowledge to the youth

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Former North Carolina Central quarterback Malcolm Bell puts 11-year-old Hudson Pressley through his paces.

A sixth-grader at St. David’s School in Raleigh, Pressley aspires to be what Bell was. The former Eagles star knows what it takes to get there.

“Breaking his old habits and making sure he develops that new muscle memory and over accentuating and over-doing some of the things we do right now so that they become new muscle memory,” said Bell.

Bell wishes he had someone like him when he was Pressley’s age. That’s why he’s giving back now.

A record-breaking quarterback at Central, Bell led the Eagles to three straight conference championships. Still to this day, though, he wonders how much better it could have been.

“I started looking back on my development as a youth player and middle school and high school and I found that I never really had proper QB specialized training to help me along,” Bell admitted.

Bell had a stint with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. After his release, he jumped all in on helping with the development of young quarterbacks.

From youth, high school to college and even a few pro’s, Bell has tutored hundred’s of signal callers.

“At the end of my career I said hey this is what I’m going to do, I’m going to go back to my city and kind of change the wave and bring something to the city that has never happened before,” said Bell.