Former NC State star Bradley Chubb detained for failure to appear in traffic case

DENVER (WNCN) – Denver Broncos linebacker and former N.C. State star Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday after he failed to appear in court for traffic-related charges, The Denver Channel reported.
Chubb was cited on May 6 in the city of Centennial for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint.
He had a court date set for that citation on Aug. 6 in Arapahoe County, The Denver Channel reported.
He did not appear for that arraignment and a warrant was issued for Chubb.
He was detained and a $250 bond was set on Tuesday.
Chubb played on N.C. State’s defensive line from 2014-17 before being drafted No. 5 by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft.