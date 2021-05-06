Former NCCU basketball standout Jibri Blount signs with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI (WNCN) — Former North Carolina Central University standout and 2020 MEAC Basketball Player of the Year Jibri Blount is trading in the sneakers for cleats after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Blount, who is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Mel Blount, averaged 19.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game along with 2.2 steals in his last season with the Eagles. Blount became the third Eagle to be named MEAC Player of the Year and was a First Team All-MEAC selection in the 2019-20 season.

Blount, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds on the Dolphins’ team website plans to play tight end in the NFL.

“Plot twist…I’m in the NFL,” Blount wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you Miami Dolphins for the opportunity, super excited to get to work.”

Though he did not play college football, Blount will look to follow in the footsteps of other basketball players who excelled as football players such as Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham — all of which played tight end.

Blount’s older brother Akil also signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2016.