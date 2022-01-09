Former NFL RB Clinton Portis jailed for health care fraud

GREEN BAY, WI – OCTOBER 14: Clinton Portis #26 of the Washington Redskins carries the ball against against the Green Bay Packers October 14, 2007 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Portis has been sentenced to six months in prison for health care fraud. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

FORT MILLS, S.C. (WNCN) – Former Washington running back Clinton Portis has been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the NFL’s health care plan for retired players.

Portis, who spent seven years in Washington, and two with Denver, was sentenced by a federal judge in Kentucky this week after he pleaded guilty.

According to multiple reports, a combination of bad investments and extravagant spending lead to Portis declaring bankruptcy in 2015, and that’s when the health care scheme came into play. He is one of 15 players to plead guilty for trying to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan.

Court documents showed the South Carolina native submitted fraudulent claims that allowed him to collect almost $100,000 in benefits.

Portis has been sentenced to six months in federal prison.

Additionally, he must repay the nearly $100,000 from the scheme.

Portis was the highest-paid running back in the NFL in 2004 and earned more than $43 million across his 9-year career.

He finished just shy of 10,000 rushing yards, with 9,923, 75 rushing touchdowns and 4.4 yards per carry.

WJZY contributed to this article.