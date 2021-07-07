Former St. Augustine’s University hurdler Tia-Adana Belle heading back to Olympics

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 07: Tia-Adana Belle of Barbados competes during the Women’s 400 metres hurdles heats during day four of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for IAAF)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former standout St. Augustine’s University hurdler Tia-Adana Belle is headed to the Olympics for the second time in her track career.

Belle will be one of eight athletes from Barbados competing in Tokyo, where the Summer Games will be held July 23 to August 8.

Belle competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics for Barbados as a student-athlete for SAU.

A collegiate legend on the track, Belle is the NCAA Division II national record-holder (55.42) in her signature event. In fact, she owns six of the top seven Division II times in history.

Belle dominated the 400 hurdles event as a collegian, winning three straight Division II national titles from 2015 to 2017. She is one of only two athletes to accomplish the feat.

A 12-time All-American, Belle was the Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year in the CIAA and the Atlantic Region (twice). She graduated from SAU in 2018.

Belle joins Shawn Rowe as SAU graduates who will compete in the Olympics. Rowe was recently named to the Jamaican Olympic Team.