INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WNCN) — A well-known face of the Triangle is stepping into a disgruntled NFL spotlight.

Former captain and four-year letterman for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the 1990s was named the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts after former head coach Frank Reich was fired early Monday.

In the widely-unexpected firing, Indianapolis followed it up with the widely-unexpected hiring of Saturday — who retired from his 14-year NFL career and eventually became a TV analyst.

“Jeff has been a beloved, integral member of our NFL family for nearly a decade,” ESPN said in a statement to the Associated Press following the announcement Monday. “When he came to us about this incredible opportunity he had with the Colts, we were thrilled for him and his family. We wish him the best of luck as he makes his NFL head coaching debut.”

Saturday was a raved center from 1994-97, was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 1996 and 1997, but went undrafted out of college.

However, Saturday turned his undrafted career into 13 years with the Colts and one with the Green Bay Packers, in his last season, before calling it quits.

Saturday won Super Bowl XLI (41) with the Colts and was named to six Pro Bowls. He was also inducted into Indianapolis’ Ring of Honor in 2015 after picking up the NFL Alumni’s Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2007, two First-team All-Pro selections and two Second-team All-Pro selections.

Even as a center, Saturday recovered 11 fumbles in his career and started 202 of his 211 career games played.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Colts went with Saturday as their new hire for multiple reasons, but one that stood out was because he “speaks his mind as an outsider” and can “come in and say what needs to be fixed with the organization.”

So far, however, Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school.

The Colts have the sixth-worst offense in the league (315.1 yards of total offense per game), and the third-worst rushing offense (86.7 rushing yards per game) despite having touted rusher Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis also opted to bench veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for the remainder of the season on Oct. 24 in favor of rookie Sam Ellinger and fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady less than one week ago.

Even at 3-5-1 and Reich with a career 40-33-1 record, Indianapolis sits in second place in the AFC South.

But there is no spark.

In Sunday’s lopsided loss to the New England Patriots, the Colts went 0-for-14 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. Only three teams have gone 0-for-14 on third downs in a single game since 1991, CBSSports reported. They also allowed nine sacks, the highest single-game total since Oct. 2017, and only the second most in a game since 1981. Indianapolis had less than 200 total yards.