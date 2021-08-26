Former UNC QB Marquise Williams joins St. Aug’s coaching staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The St. Aug Falcons end practice with wind sprints to make sure they finish strong in the 4th quarter.

Most of the coaches yell encouragement from the sideline but the latest addition to the staff is off with the whistle and leading the way.

“I can’t let them outwork me,” said former North Carolina quarterback Marquise Williams. “That’s the major thing quarterbacks always have to lead, lead by example and that’s the biggest thing.

The former Tar Heel is setting an incredible example in his new role as quarterbacks coach at Saint Augustine’s University. The experience he brings is invaluable to these Falcons players.

“He is a proven winner and he is an outstanding competitor,” said Saint Augustine’s head coach David Bowser. “The thing I like most about him is he is just a good human being.”

“They work hard around here,” said Williams. “They grind every day and they don’t take nothing for granted and that’s what I love. They just have grit.”

Not that players are questioning him but recently having played and won big-time college football games gives Williams the instant credibility few other coaches have.

“It’s awesome having someone of that expertise with that caliber coming out here and being our coach,” said Saint Augustine’s center Zachary Barco. “Ever since we moved to North Carolina, I was about 4 years old coming from New Mexico, I was always a Tar Heel fan.”

“They can go and look at highlights, Google, and watch him and they see that this guy was an outstanding player,” said Bowser. “Like I said the other thing I want people to know is that he grew and matured through college the way that you want to see people do.”

An example of growth and maturity for the players and coaching staff alike.

I mean, how else could head coach David Bowser, an N.C. State graduate. trust and welcome a UNC guy like Marquise to the fold?

“Believe you me that was a tough decision,” said Bowser. “Sometimes you have to look past your own personal feelings and go with what’s probably best for your kids.”

“First team meeting I said ‘my name is Marquise Williams, UNC Tar Heel’. Then coach Anthony Barbour got up and said, ‘I’m Anthony Barbour N.C. State wolf go pack,” said Williams. “So you know we already been beefing and stuff and it’s just a rivalry that’s never going to end.”

I guess some traditions never graduate.