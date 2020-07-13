Former USC starting QB Daniels eligible for 2020 at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Southern California starter JT Daniels says he has been granted immediate eligibility at Georgia, where he can join the competition at quarterback.

Daniels posted on his Twitter account on Monday his appreciation to the NCAA “for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall.”

Daniels announced his transfer to Georgia on May 29 and he can play for three seasons. He started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis last season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener.

Daniels joins an interesting mix at Georgia to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm at quarterback.

Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is considered the favorite to win the starting job.

Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who was Fromm’s backup in 2019, has an experience advantage in the Georgia system that may carry more weight since there was no spring practice for Newman and others.

Other candidates include D’wan Mathis and incoming freshman Carson Beck.

Daniels started for USC as a freshman, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He then hurt his knee in the Trojans’ 2019 opener against Fresno State.

Without the waiver from the NCAA, Daniels would have had to sit out the 2020 season.

