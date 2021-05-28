Game 1 between Canes, Lightning scheduled for Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 27: Teuvo Teravainen #86, Brock McGinn #23, Dougie Hamilton #19, and Jaccob Slavin #74 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after scoring the game tying goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Game one between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will be played Sunday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

This will be the first time the franchises have ever met in the postseason.

The Hurricanes will play the first two games of the series on home ice.

Carolina boasts a 29-17 all-time playoff record at PNC Arena, including a 3-0 record during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Canes knocked the Nashville Predators out of the playoffs on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win.