Game 1 between Canes, Lightning scheduled for Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Game one between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will be played Sunday.
Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
This will be the first time the franchises have ever met in the postseason.
The Hurricanes will play the first two games of the series on home ice.
Carolina boasts a 29-17 all-time playoff record at PNC Arena, including a 3-0 record during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Canes knocked the Nashville Predators out of the playoffs on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win.